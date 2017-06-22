Quantcast
ACLU sues over police actions in DC on Inauguration Day

By: Associated Press June 22, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over the actions of District of Columbia police on Inauguration Day, saying police acted improperly by using pepper spray and flash-bang grenades without warning or justification and holding demonstrators without food, water or access to toilets, among other actions. More than 200 people were charged with rioting after protesters ...
