Legal Aid adds veterans project director

Kathaleeya Plungkhen is Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s new Veterans Relief Project director. Plungkhen comes to the organization from the Missouri Department of Social Services, Division of Legal Services’ Litigation Unit, where she worked as managing attorney for the northwest region from October 2008 to April 2017. Before she was promoted to managing attorney, she worked as ...