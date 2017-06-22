Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Legal Aid adds veterans project director

Legal Aid adds veterans project director

By: Staff Report June 22, 2017

Kathaleeya Plungkhen is Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s new Veterans Relief Project director. Plungkhen comes to the organization from the Missouri Department of Social Services, Division of Legal Services’ Litigation Unit, where she worked as managing attorney for the northwest region from October 2008 to April 2017. Before she was promoted to managing attorney, she worked as ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo