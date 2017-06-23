5 years after Sandusky conviction, many unresolved issues

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

It's been five years since ex-Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. His appeal is just one of many issues related to the scandal that are still working their way through the courts. A look at some of the pending legal cases: ___ SANDUSKY'S APPEAL Sandusky, 73, is pursuing an ...