Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / First trial against Syngenta yields $217.7M

First trial against Syngenta yields $217.7M

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 23, 2017

A federal jury verdict marked a big win for Kansas farmers, as well as possibly the first of many such wins for two Missouri law firms. Jurors in Kansas City, Kansas, awarded $217.7 million in a lawsuit against Switzerland-based Syngenta alleging economic harm from the company’s genetically modified corn. The June 23 verdict came at the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo