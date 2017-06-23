First trial against Syngenta yields $217.7M

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal jury verdict marked a big win for Kansas farmers, as well as possibly the first of many such wins for two Missouri law firms. Jurors in Kansas City, Kansas, awarded $217.7 million in a lawsuit against Switzerland-based Syngenta alleging economic harm from the company’s genetically modified corn. The June 23 verdict came at the ...