Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justices side with government in property rights case

Justices side with government in property rights case

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled against a Wisconsin family in a property rights case that makes it easier for government officials to restrict development in environmentally sensitive areas. The 5-3 ruling involved the family's effort to sell part of its land along the St. Croix River. They planned to use the proceeds from an empty ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo