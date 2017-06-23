Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Kansas jury awards $218M to farmers in Syngenta GMO suit

Kansas jury awards $218M to farmers in Syngenta GMO suit

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

A Kansas federal jury awarded nearly $218 million on Friday to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety. Syngenta vowed to appeal the verdict favoring four Kansas farmers representing roughly 7,300 growers from that state in what served as the first test case of tens of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo