New principal joins Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe

Richard Yawitz has joined Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe in Clayton as a principal. His practice will focus primarily on mergers and acquisitions, taxation, corporate and closely held business matters. He comes to the firm with 35 years of experience. Most recently he was a shareholder at Polsinelli. He earned his law degree from the University of ...