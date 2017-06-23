Quantcast
New principal joins Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe

By: Staff Report June 23, 2017

Richard Yawitz has joined Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O’Keefe in Clayton as a principal. His practice will focus primarily on mergers and acquisitions, taxation, corporate and closely held business matters. He comes to the firm with 35 years of experience. Most recently he was a shareholder at Polsinelli. He earned his law degree from the University of ...
