Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Supreme Court sides with immigrants over bad legal advice

Supreme Court sides with immigrants over bad legal advice

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

When a lawyer advises that a plea deal is the best option and won't result in deportation, most immigrants facing criminal charges agree to plead guilty. But what if the lawyer is wrong, and deportation is certain? The Supreme Court ruled 6-2 Friday that immigrants in those circumstances can have a second chance in court and risk ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo