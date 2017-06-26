Confederate monument in St. Louis to be removed by Friday

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Crews on Monday began dismantling a divisive Confederate monument in a sprawling park near downtown St. Louis after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved. As part of the deal, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall, 103-year-old granite monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier ...