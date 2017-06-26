Quantcast
Confederate monument in St. Louis to be removed by Friday

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press June 26, 2017

Crews on Monday began dismantling a divisive Confederate monument in a sprawling park near downtown St. Louis after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved. As part of the deal, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall, 103-year-old granite monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier ...
