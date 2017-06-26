Prosecutors use Joe Arpaio’s immigration talk against him

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial opened Monday over his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking the most aggressive effort to hold the former lawman of metro Phoenix accountable for tactics that critics say racially profiled Latinos. In opening arguments, prosecutors displayed comments Arpaio made in news releases and during TV ...