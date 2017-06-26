Quantcast
Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit

By: Associated Press June 26, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of same-sex couples who complained that an Arkansas birth certificate law discriminated against them, reversing a state court's ruling that married lesbian couples must get a court order to have both spouses listed on their children's birth certificates. Justices issued an unsigned order siding with a Pulaski ...
