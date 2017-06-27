Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Court disbars Kansas City attorney for numerous ethical violations

Court disbars Kansas City attorney for numerous ethical violations

By: Catherine Martin June 27, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred Kansas City attorney Ryan McMillin for mishandling trust accounts and abandoning clients, which he said were caused by his former abuse problems with alcohol and cocaine. In spring 2013, the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel received notice that McMillin’s trust account was overdrawn. After looking into his account, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo