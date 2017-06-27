Gorsuch named as circuit justice for 8th Circuit

Quantcast
By: Staff Report June 27, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice has been assigned to the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In an order released June 26, the court assigned Justice Neil Gorsuch as the circuit justice for the 8th Circuit. Each member of the Supreme Court is assigned one or more of the nation’s 13 appellate circuits, ...
