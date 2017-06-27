Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents plan appeal

A judge is upholding a policy barring St. Louis Zoo visitors from entering the facility with guns, finding that the publicly funded institution fits the state law’s definition of a “gun-free zone.”

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty’s ruling Friday makes permanent a temporary ban issued in June 2015 after Ohio gun rights activist Jeffry Smith announced plans to lead an armed group into the zoo to challenge its policy prohibiting guns reports. Missouri residents passed an amendment to the state constitution in 2014 guaranteeing an “unalienable” right to bear arms in the state.

The zoo argued its operation of a preschool and other educational programs for children meet the state definition of an amusement park. Missouri law bans guns in gated amusement parks.

“The zoo has shown that the safety, patronage and image of the zoo will be compromised if visitors are permitted to carry firearms or other weapons on zoo property, which would significantly harm the level of visitorship, as well as the mission, the public image and autonomy of the zoo as an institution,” Moriarty wrote in her ruling.

Moriarty’s ruling said the zoo’s gun ban does not violate the constitutional rights of gun owners, because it is “narrowly tailored to support a reasonable government purpose” and would survive “strict scrutiny” as stipulated in the 2014 gun rights amendment.

Smith’s lawyer, Jane Hogan, said Monday that she and Smith disagree with the decision and will appeal it to a higher court. She said Moriarty has made an “overly broad” interpretation of the state’s gun laws.

“To say that it’s a school or an amusement park, then any McDonald’s that has a playground would be an amusement park because they have rides and sell food,” Hogan said. “The legislature has given us no guidance here. When they say ‘amusement park,’ we don’t know what they mean because they use ‘place of amusement’ in other statutes. So we have to assume they mean something different.”