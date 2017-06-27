Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents plan appeal
A judge is upholding a policy barring St. Louis Zoo visitors from entering the facility with guns, finding that the publicly funded institution fits the state law's definition of a "gun-free zone." St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty's ruling Friday makes permanent a temporary ban issued in June 2015 after Ohio gun rights activist Jeffry Smith ...