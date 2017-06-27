Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents plan appeal

Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents plan appeal

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017

A judge is upholding a policy barring St. Louis Zoo visitors from entering the facility with guns, finding that the publicly funded institution fits the state law's definition of a "gun-free zone." St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty's ruling Friday makes permanent a temporary ban issued in June 2015 after Ohio gun rights activist Jeffry Smith ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo