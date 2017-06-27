Quantcast
Lawyers prepare to defend travelers to US at airports

Lawyers prepare to defend travelers to US at airports

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017

When the Trump administration's travel ban takes partial effect this week, immigrant-rights lawyers plan to head to the nation's major airports to make sure eligible foreigners are able to get into the country. But attorneys say few people are likely to be affected, and they don't expect a repeat of the mass confusion that resulted earlier ...
