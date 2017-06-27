Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Man’s Batson challenge succeeds on appeal

Man’s Batson challenge succeeds on appeal

By: Jessica Shumaker June 27, 2017

The state’s decision to strike an African-American woman from a jury panel in a drug distribution case was not race neutral, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed and remanded the case of Lawrence Mosely, a Pacific man convicted of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Cole ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo