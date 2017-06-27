Man’s Batson challenge succeeds on appeal

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The state’s decision to strike an African-American woman from a jury panel in a drug distribution case was not race neutral, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed and remanded the case of Lawrence Mosely, a Pacific man convicted of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Cole ...