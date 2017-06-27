Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Man’s Batson challenge succeeds on appeal
The state’s decision to strike an African-American woman from a jury panel in a drug distribution case was not race neutral, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed and remanded the case of Lawrence Mosely, a Pacific man convicted of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Cole ...