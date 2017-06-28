Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ABC, meat producer settle in $1.9B ‘pink slime’ libel suit

ABC, meat producer settle in $1.9B ‘pink slime’ libel suit

By: Associated Press June 28, 2017

ABC and a South Dakota meat producer announced a settlement Wednesday in a $1.9 billion lawsuit against the American network over its reports on a lean, finely textured beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime." The terms of the settlement are confidential. Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Inc. sued ABC in 2012, saying ABC's coverage misled consumers ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo