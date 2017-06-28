Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
ABC, meat producer settle in $1.9B ‘pink slime’ libel suit
ABC and a South Dakota meat producer announced a settlement Wednesday in a $1.9 billion lawsuit against the American network over its reports on a lean, finely textured beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime." The terms of the settlement are confidential. Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Inc. sued ABC in 2012, saying ABC's coverage misled consumers ...