Attorneys selected for Leadership Springfield

By: Staff Report June 28, 2017

Seven Springfield-area attorneys have been named to Leadership Springfield’s 33rd and 34th classes, which both start this fall. Casey Chasteen, of the Law Offices of Randy L. Smith; Joy Latimer, of the Springfield-Branson National Airport; Ashley Norgard, of Husch Blackwell; and Stephanie Wan, of the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, have been selected for Class 33. Donald Chenevert ...
