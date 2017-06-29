Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking pot outside state

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A mammoth marijuana trafficking ring that pretended to be growing weed for sick people was instead illegally shipping the drug to a half-dozen other states and bilking investors, including former NFL players, Colorado officials announced Wednesday. A Denver grand jury indicted 62 people and 12 businesses in the case that involved federal and state agents executing ...