Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Ferguson forum gives public chance to share concerns about juvenile justice

Ferguson forum gives public chance to share concerns about juvenile justice

By: Catherine Martin June 29, 2017

After hearing emotional stories about negative encounters with the juvenile justice system, Sandra Moore, a former administrative judge who served as the moderator at a recent public forum on the issue, reminded the crowd that those stories were exactly why they were there. “What we’re trying to do here is round up real human stories around ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo