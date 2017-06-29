Ferguson forum gives public chance to share concerns about juvenile justice

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

After hearing emotional stories about negative encounters with the juvenile justice system, Sandra Moore, a former administrative judge who served as the moderator at a recent public forum on the issue, reminded the crowd that those stories were exactly why they were there. “What we’re trying to do here is round up real human stories around ...