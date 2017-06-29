Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Prosecutors settle Panda Express discrimination claim
Federal prosecutors say they have reached a settlement with Panda Express over allegations the company discriminated against workers who were not U.S. citizens. Under the settlement announced on Wednesday, Panda Express will pay a $400,000 penalty to the U.S. government and establish a $200,000 fund for workers. The U.S. Department of Justice says an investigation found Panda ...