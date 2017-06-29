Prosecutors settle Panda Express discrimination claim

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Federal prosecutors say they have reached a settlement with Panda Express over allegations the company discriminated against workers who were not U.S. citizens. Under the settlement announced on Wednesday, Panda Express will pay a $400,000 penalty to the U.S. government and establish a $200,000 fund for workers. The U.S. Department of Justice says an investigation found Panda ...