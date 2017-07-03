Quantcast
Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges

By: Associated Press July 3, 2017

For years as a Kentucky judge, Tim Nolan sat in judgment of others. Now he sits in jail, awaiting trial on explosive accusations by prosecutors that he snared 17 women and juveniles into having sex over a seven-year period by using money, drugs and threats. The former judge's fall to accused sex offender has rocked northern ...
