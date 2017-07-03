Quantcast
Group plea case transferred to Supreme Court

By: Jessica Shumaker July 3, 2017

A case recently transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court could potentially lead to an easing of the burden of proof for defendants seeking post-conviction relief who entered guilty pleas in a group plea. On June 20, the Eastern District transferred the case of a man appealing the denial of a motion for post-conviction relief without an ...
