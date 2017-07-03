Quantcast
Husch Blackwell creates government solutions team

By: Staff Report July 3, 2017

Husch Blackwell has created a government solutions team, a group of attorneys and professionals with experience inside federal, state and local government agencies. The team will be headed by Catherine Hanaway of the firm’s St. Louis office, and comprised of more than 50 attorneys. Hanaway is a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and ...
