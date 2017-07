Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man’s Jones Act suit over a slip and fall on ice boarding a boat in St. Louis has settled for $345,000. Brian K. Brown, 49, brought the lawsuit in St. Louis City Circuit Court against his confidential former employer, according to his attorney, Patrick K. Bader of Bader & Murov in St. Louis. The case settled ...