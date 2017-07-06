Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Court: Detained immigrant children entitled to court hearing
Immigrant children who cross the border without their parents have the right to a court hearing to challenge any decision to detain them instead of turning them over to family in the U.S., a federal appeals court said Wednesday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said two laws passed by Congress did not end the ...