Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Saline County driver gets settlement after crash with landscaping truck

Saline County driver gets settlement after crash with landscaping truck

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly July 6, 2017

A central Missouri man injured in a 2014 rear-end collision in Saline County has agreed to settle his claims with the other driver and that man’s employer for $100,000. Nathan Michael Gaudreau suffered a labral hip tear after his 2009 Toyota Matrix was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Page Lawn Care ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo