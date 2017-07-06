Saline County driver gets settlement after crash with landscaping truck

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A central Missouri man injured in a 2014 rear-end collision in Saline County has agreed to settle his claims with the other driver and that man’s employer for $100,000. Nathan Michael Gaudreau suffered a labral hip tear after his 2009 Toyota Matrix was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Page Lawn Care ...