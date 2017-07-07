Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Ashcroft’s office flooded with calls about voter information

Ashcroft’s office flooded with calls about voter information

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017

Missouri voters are flooding Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office with calls expressing concerns about his decision to give some voter registration information to a national commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections. Ashcroft's spokeswoman, Maura Browning says his office received "literally hundreds of calls" about the issue this week. She said many callers are ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo