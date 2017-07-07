Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
GOP leader says he’ll rework health bill, but offers Plan B
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But he's also acknowledging a Plan B if that effort continues to flounder. "If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of ...