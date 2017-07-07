Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / GOP leader says he’ll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

GOP leader says he’ll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But he's also acknowledging a Plan B if that effort continues to flounder. "If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo