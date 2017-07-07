Quantcast
Goplerud joins Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report July 7, 2017

Peter Goplerud has joined Spencer Fane’s St. Louis office as of counsel. Goplerud previously was president of InfiLaw Management Solutions, which provides management and educational consulting services to law schools. He also has served at numerous law schools, including as dean of Florida Coastal School of Law. Goplerud, who specializes in sports law, joins Spencer Fane’s business ...
