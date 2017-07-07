Groups say Missouri not following voter registration rules

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Several voter rights advocacy groups say the state of Missouri is not following federal requirements on providing voter registrations. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and four other groups sent a letter Thursday to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and to Joel Waters, director of the state Department of Revenue. They contend the state doesn't ...