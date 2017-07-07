Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri sheriff’s corporal accused of sexual misconduct

Missouri sheriff’s corporal accused of sexual misconduct

By: Associated Press July 7, 2017

A central Missouri sheriff's official is accused of improper sexual contact with a woman he was transporting from a state prison late last year. Pulaski County sheriff's Cpl. Donald Sapp was charged Wednesday in Morgan County with felony sexual conduct with a prisoner. Court documents allege Sapp was transporting the woman from a Chillicothe prison to Pulaski ...
