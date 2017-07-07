Missouri sheriff’s corporal accused of sexual misconduct

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A central Missouri sheriff's official is accused of improper sexual contact with a woman he was transporting from a state prison late last year. Pulaski County sheriff's Cpl. Donald Sapp was charged Wednesday in Morgan County with felony sexual conduct with a prisoner. Court documents allege Sapp was transporting the woman from a Chillicothe prison to Pulaski ...