Court charts path through precedents on discovery of assets
The Western District Court of Appeals offered a novel interpretation of which kind of court should hear cases involving disputes over an estate’s assets, while also creating a potential split of authority on the issue. Garden Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a Kansas City-area nursing home, had sued the adult children of Donald Lee and Mona ...