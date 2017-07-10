Quantcast
Renovations complete on St. Louis County Courthouse

Renovations complete on St. Louis County Courthouse

By: Catherine Martin July 10, 2017

After three years, the $130 million construction and renovation project at the St. Louis County Courthouse is complete. The majority of the funds for the renovation project came from a bond issue passed by St. Louis County voters in 2012. The project, which started in 2014, totaled 380,000 square feet. Upgrades to technology and security were among ...
