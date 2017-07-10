Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Renovations complete on St. Louis County Courthouse
After three years, the $130 million construction and renovation project at the St. Louis County Courthouse is complete. The majority of the funds for the renovation project came from a bond issue passed by St. Louis County voters in 2012. The project, which started in 2014, totaled 380,000 square feet. Upgrades to technology and security were among ...