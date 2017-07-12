Adoptees’ bid for access to birth certificates stirs debate

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Back in 2000, Oregon and Alabama acted to ensure that people who'd been adopted could get access to their original birth certificates. Advocates of that goal, calling it an overdue recognition of basic rights, hoped the trend would sweep through the nation. It didn't happen. The momentum slowed amid fights over personal privacy and other divisive ...