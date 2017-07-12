Jury sides with SSM Health in slip and fall death

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A St. Louis jury sided with SSM Health in a case involving a man who tripped outside a hospital and later died of his injuries. The plaintiff’s attorneys claimed that the man tripped on uneven concrete at the new St. Clare facility in Fenton, and that the hospital’s video surveillance disappeared. Doug Dowd, who represented the plaintiffs, ...