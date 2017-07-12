Quantcast
Jury sides with SSM Health in slip and fall death

By: Catherine Martin July 12, 2017

A St. Louis jury sided with SSM Health in a case involving a man who tripped outside a hospital and later died of his injuries. The plaintiff’s attorneys claimed that the man tripped on uneven concrete at the new St. Clare facility in Fenton, and that the hospital’s video surveillance disappeared. Doug Dowd, who represented the plaintiffs, ...
