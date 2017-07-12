Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Simmons Hanly Conroy employees raise $26,000 for charity

Simmons Hanly Conroy employees raise $26,000 for charity

By: Staff Report July 12, 2017

An employee foundation of Alton, Illinois-based firm Simmons Hanly Conroy has raised $26,000 to support a foster care and adoption charity through its 13th annual golf tournament. The Simmons Employee Foundation event was held June 23 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. All net proceeds from the event go to the Foster & Adoptive ...
