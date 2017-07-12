Study: GPS rules send California juveniles into jail cycle

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Counties' overly stringent and varied GPS tracking policies are cycling California juvenile offenders back behind bars for minor infractions, according to a new report. Rules for juveniles who wear GPS monitors were "unrealistically onerous," and "undermine the rehabilitative purpose of the juvenile justice system," said researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and the East Bay ...