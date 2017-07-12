Supreme Court revisits rulings on lesser offenses, felony stealing

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A divided ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified two of the court’s controversial recent precedents. In a 5-2 ruling that echoed three companion cases argued the same day, the court said a defendant convicted of burglary must get a new trial because he was denied a chance to ask the jury to convict ...