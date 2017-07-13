Appeals court hears credit reporting standing case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Fair Credit Reporting Act case thrown out of Cole County Circuit Court following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on standing has now been submitted to a Missouri appeals court for consideration. The suit, brought by two men applying to jobs at Wal-Mart who allege the company failed to conform to FCRA disclosure requirements in ...