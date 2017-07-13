Execution drug challenge survives, but Arkansas lacks doses

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A medical supply company's challenge to Arkansas' three-drug execution protocol remains alive, though the state doesn't have enough drugs to put any inmate to death after four men died by lethal injection in April. State lawyers argued unsuccessfully in the Pulaski County Courthouse on Wednesday that Arkansas was immune from a lawsuit brought by McKesson Medical-Surgical ...