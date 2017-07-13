Quantcast
Home / National / Execution drug challenge survives, but Arkansas lacks doses

Execution drug challenge survives, but Arkansas lacks doses

By: Associated Press July 13, 2017

A medical supply company's challenge to Arkansas' three-drug execution protocol remains alive, though the state doesn't have enough drugs to put any inmate to death after four men died by lethal injection in April. State lawyers argued unsuccessfully in the Pulaski County Courthouse on Wednesday that Arkansas was immune from a lawsuit brought by McKesson Medical-Surgical ...
