Lee named to ‘40 under 40 Best Advocates’ list

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Latrice Lee, an associate in Polsinelli’s Kansas City office, has been named a recipient of the National Bar Association’s “40 Under 40 Best Advocates” award. The association is the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly African-American attorneys or judges. Lee will be recognized at the group’s annual convention Aug. 2 in Toronto. Lee is in the ...