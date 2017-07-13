Quantcast
Prisoner repeatedly assaulted; workers lied about checks

Prisoner repeatedly assaulted; workers lied about checks

By: Associated Press July 13, 2017

An investigation has found that Missouri prison workers failed to properly check on an inmate whose cellmate repeatedly sexually and physically abused him in what the victim's attorney calls torture. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state investigation report it obtained through an open records request showed that workers falsified logs and failed to follow ...
