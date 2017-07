Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Boone County jury found in favor of a man who slipped and fell at an auto auction but it gave an award low enough that it was erased by set asides, allocation of blame and taxable costs. The case stemmed from a suit filed by Richard Azar, a buyer at a vehicle auction who took ...