US Supreme Court asked to step into endangered frog case

A Libertarian organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a declaration that Louisiana timberland is critical habitat for an endangered frog found only in Mississippi. The nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation wants the high court to overturn lower court rulings that have upheld the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency says a network of ...