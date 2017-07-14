Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Court: Commissioners’ prayer practice violated constitution

Court: Commissioners’ prayer practice violated constitution

By: Associated Press July 14, 2017

Elected officials in North Carolina violated the constitution by opening meetings with Christian prayers and inviting audience members to join, a federal appeals court ruled Friday in a closely watched case likely headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that found Rowan County commissioners' prayer ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo