Court: Commissioners’ prayer practice violated constitution
Elected officials in North Carolina violated the constitution by opening meetings with Christian prayers and inviting audience members to join, a federal appeals court ruled Friday in a closely watched case likely headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that found Rowan County commissioners' prayer ...