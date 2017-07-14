Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Finalists named for 22nd Circuit judge in St. Louis

Finalists named for 22nd Circuit judge in St. Louis

By: Staff Report July 14, 2017

Two 22nd Circuit associate judges and an attorney in private practice are on a panel of nominees for the St. Louis circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Julian Bush. The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announced July 12 that the panel includes Judge Calea Stovall-Reid, Judge Jason M. Sengheiser and attorney Teneil L. Kellerman. Stovall-Reid was ...
