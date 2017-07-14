Husch lawyer tapped for U.S. attorney position

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

President Donald Trump has nominated Husch Blackwell Partner Jeffrey B. Jensen to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. If confirmed, Jensen would replace interim U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin. Constantin replaced Richard Callahan, who was among a group of U.S. attorneys that Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked to resign at the beginning of ...