Husch lawyer tapped for U.S. attorney position

Husch lawyer tapped for U.S. attorney position

By: Staff Report July 14, 2017

President Donald Trump has nominated Husch Blackwell Partner Jeffrey B. Jensen to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. If confirmed, Jensen would replace interim U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin. Constantin replaced Richard Callahan, who was among a group of U.S. attorneys that Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked to resign at the beginning of ...
