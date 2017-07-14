Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / KC council settles police crash suit for $149k

KC council settles police crash suit for $149k

By: Jessica Shumaker July 14, 2017

Kansas City leaders have agreed to pay $149,000 to settle a woman’s claims stemming from a crash with a police vehicle. The Kansas City Council approved the ordinance at their meeting Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. on July 21, 2012, as plaintiff Margie Pridgen was driving her 2000 Dodge Neon southbound on North Church ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo