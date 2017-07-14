KC council settles police crash suit for $149k

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kansas City leaders have agreed to pay $149,000 to settle a woman’s claims stemming from a crash with a police vehicle. The Kansas City Council approved the ordinance at their meeting Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. on July 21, 2012, as plaintiff Margie Pridgen was driving her 2000 Dodge Neon southbound on North Church ...